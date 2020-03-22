North Dakota Democratic Party Endorses Zach Raknerud For Congress

He will challenge Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong

FARGO, N.D. — In a virtual convention due to coronavirus concerns, the North Dakota Democratic Party endorsed Zach Raknerud of Minot to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The House seat is currently occupied by Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking reelection.

Raknerude unsuccessfully ran for state legislature in 2018.

He says from that experience and over the past couple of years, he’s noticed that our government isn’t one that prioritizes working families.

“Congress is really focused on the agenda of the donor class in Washington D.C. and I really thought that that was a problem, and over time, I decided to jump into the race because I feel there’s a lot of needed investment that needs to happen in working families today.”

Raknerude is pushing for a universal healthcare system that covers all Americans and publicly-financed elections.