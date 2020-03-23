Big Draft: Kelly

Kelly Is A 13-Year Veteran As A Big

The NFL draft is one of the few sporting events that hasn’t been postponed or cancelled yet. Thankfully the can do it over the phone.

But there’s another draft that’s still going on, too. Help a kid in our region at The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Kelly!

She has served 13 years as a big sister! That’s an impressive career.

Her top stat is that she has created more than 100 arts and crafts projects. That’s the perfect activity for social distancing.

The NFL is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Draft.

It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.

Four hours!

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to bbbsfargo.org.