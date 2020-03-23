Grand Forks Schools ready for students to learn from home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Public Schools is ready for parents to pick up supplies and technology for students to begin working from home starting next week.

Governor Doug Burgum has ordered schools to begin virtual learning on April 1st.

The Grand Forks district says students from Kindergarten through second grade will have pencil and paper activities. Third through 12th grade will have device-based learning. Parents will be sent out information on where to pic up the devices on Wednesday for elementary and middle schools. High schools will have pickup on Thursday.

“It’s probably going to take a few more days to get people hooked up online who are not presently hooked up. There’s a little bit of a waiting period with Midco. It’s not bad. It’s about five days. So, we can offer hot spots through a device,” Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner said.