Grand Forks Spring Clean Up Week Postponed

Spring Clean Up was originally scheduled for May 4-8.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The City of Grand Forks has postponed Spring Clean Up week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Electronic Recycling event scheduled for May 2 has also been postponed.

Grand Forks Mayor Michael R. Brown said, “We are committed to the ongoing safety and health of our community and to ensuring continuity of operations for core city functions. As such, we are prioritizing our resources and making decisions to best meet our community’s primary needs.”

New dates have not been determined for either event yet.