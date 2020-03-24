2020 Olympics Postponement Hits Close to Home

Former NDSU and current professional Thrower Payton Otterdahl speaks on Tokyo Games Cancellation

FARGO, N.D. — With the official announcement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games being postponed due to Coronavirus until 2021, the news impacts the whole world and close to home with former NDSU Thrower Payton Otterdahl, looking to qualify for the games during the Olympic Trails in June.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked with Otterdahl about how the decision changes his training and outlook moving forward.