Cass County Sheriff’s Office Opens Tactical Operation Center

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has officially opened their Tactical Operation Center.

The center’s goal is to provide direct access to law enforcement for rural community members who have questions regarding the COVID-19 Crisis and potential spring flooding.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Tactical Operation Center will remain staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hours and days of operation may change to accommodate the community’s needs.

Cass County Sheriff Jahner said, “As your sheriff, I cannot stress enough that the health and safety of the citizens of Cass County will continue to remain this offices’ number one priority. I want to make sure our office is accessible to our community members and felt it appropriate to open up the TOC effective immediately to allow that access.”

Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 or spring flooding can call 701-241-8000.