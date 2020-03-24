City of West Fargo Encourages Census Responses with Drawing for $100 Gift Cards

There will be one drawing per week for five consecutive weeks.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo is encouraging citizens to complete the census by giving away five $100 West Fargo business gift cards.

Anyone with a West Fargo address who has completed their census will be eligible to win a gift card to a business located in West Fargo during the next five weeks.

Communications Director Melissa Richard said, “As we looked at the impact the closures and limitations the COVID-19 pandemic requires we realized we had an opportunity to support local businesses while encouraging individuals to complete their census-which you are able to do online for the first time.”

Anyone wanting to enter the drawing must provide their census confirmation number or home address to verify census completion.

For more information about the U.S. Census Bureau and the City of West Fargo, click here.