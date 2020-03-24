UND Hosting Live Forums to Address Student, Faculty and Staff Questions on Tuesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–University of North Dakota leaders are holding two live forums on Tuesday to address questions and concerns from students, faculty and staff.

The faculty and staff forum is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the student forum for 4 p.m.

Both forums will be held on Zoom. Students, faculty and staff can submit questions for UND leaders through Zoom’s Q & A function.

The faculty and staff forum can be accessed here.

The student forum can be accessed here.

The meetings will be recorded for anyone unable to attend. FAQ’s and responses will be available on UND’s Coronavirus Blog.