United Way of Cass-Clay unveils location of new headquarters

FARGO, N.D. – United Way Is excited to show the lot of its new location near the Red River Zoo at 4351 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

The unveiling comes on the same day as the annual Live United Awards ceremony.

The organization says the need for a new location comes from the rapidly expanding community.

United Way leaders hope the space gives them opportunities to host more training and projects to better equip volunteers in the area.

“We know that we’ve outgrown our space as the community has continued to grow we needed to have a space that would allow us to bring more volunteers together, and so in our current space we really can only have about 30 people at one time and in our new space we will be able to host 150 people at one time,” United Way of Cass-Clay President/CEO Kristi Huber said.

Construction is expected to begin this spring.