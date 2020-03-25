2019 MN Miss Amazing Teen Jr Teaches People How To Be A Better Friend

This Is The First Time Addie Has Hosted An Online Reading Session.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — 2019 Minnesota Miss Amazing Teen Junior Addie Loerzel took to Facebook to teach people about how to be a better friend.

She read “A Rainbow Of Friends” on a live-stream while asking people in comments about how they liked the book.

The teen is known for her annual Addie’s Cupcake Stand that goes to benefiting the Sunshine Foundation.

Her family also dropped off crowns and M&Ms for people who wanted to participate.

You take one and you eat it and then you try and guess what color it is, ya have to close your eyes and if you cheat don’t. Don’t cheat!” Loerzel said.