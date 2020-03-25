Fargo-Moorhead officials give COVID-19 update

Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead government and public health officials addressed the public

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo hosted a Coronavirus update briefing to give the public the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Fargo, core city services like police and mass transit continue to function, employees are encouraged to work from home and wine and beer are now allowed to be picked up curbside.

West Fargo is adapting with similar changes.

“The West Fargo City Commission had a special meeting,” said West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis. “We approved that now, all boards, all commissions and the city commission can do virtual meetings. In addition, there will be allowed liquor sales for curbside and pickup.”

Moorhead is also making changes to accomodate those affected.

“The City of Moorhead and Moorhead Public Service are now waiving late fees on utility bills until further notice,” said Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd. “Beginning Monday, MATBus will deliver meals on wheels for our seniors to address a volunteer shortage.”

Sanford and Essentia Health also provided updates. Their biggest focus is increasing the amount of people who can get tested.

“At Essentia, we think we will have in-house testing within the next couple of weeks,” revealed Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Vetter. “We do have the platforms already, it is just getting the kits that we can use to run those tests.”

“We are pleased to say that Sanford launched internal FDA testing,” said Vice President and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo, Dr. Doug Griffin. “That gives us the ability to deliver faster results. We have a turnaround from time of collection to results of 24 to 48 hours.”

Sanford adds it has the ability to process 400 tests daily, but they plan to double that capacity in the coming weeks.