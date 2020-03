FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a 9-year-old girl.

Alison “Ally” See Walker left a home near 5th Avenue and South University Driver Wednesday morning.

Police say they are continuing to investigate her whereabouts, but no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Alison’s location is asked to contact police dispatch at 701-235-4493.