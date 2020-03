Gov. Burgum Holds Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily press briefing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in North Dkaota.

Currently, there are 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota and eight hospitalizations.

KVRR will stream the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.