ND Moose, Elk & Bighorn Sheep application due before midnight

NORTH DAKOTA – This is a big time for large game hunters looking to get their tickets this fall season.

North Dakota’s Game & Fish Department is ending the application period for Moose, Elk, and Bighorn Sheep hunting at 12:00 AM Thursday.

The season starts in the fall but due to the high number of applicants, they need to start the process early. There are around 500 tickets for elk and nearly that much for moose in North Dakota.

Professionals are urging hunters to be proactive and timely in order to get their tickets.

“Tonight at midnight is the application Deadline. There’s no tomorrow morning or anything after that. We offer once in a lifetime opportunities to hunt a moose, elk, or a bighorn sheep through the lottery here in North Dakota. So it’s a real coveted tag, we’ll get somewhere between ten and fifteen thousand people that apply,” North Dakota Game and Fish Biologist Doug Leier said.

Leier also hopes people make time to scout the grounds for a smooth experience come fall.