Baker Garden & Gift Offering Curbside Pickup Amid Pandemic

Store employees say they've seen more interest in gardening amid coronavirus concerns

FARGO, N.D. — Those at Baker Garden & Gift say it’s that time of year when people start planning their vegetable gardening.

In the era of social isolation and distancing, the store’s employees say they’ve seen more and more people become interested in growing their own food.

Raised-bed gardens make growing foods like tomatoes, peppers and carrots easy to do from home.

The store’s curbside pick-up and phone ordering options make it easier for customers to start getting their hands dirty while staying away from germs.

“We have a pretty strict and frequent sanitation process that we are going through morning, noon and night and in between as we need to. We’ve limited the number of carts and shopping baskets that we have in the store,” says Baker Garden & Gift Operations Manager Rachel Sailer.

The store recently launched its website and more items are being added everyday.

Find items by visiting www.bakernursery.com.