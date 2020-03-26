Farmers And Ranchers Are Getting Help Through Bill Passed By Senate

The House will vote on the bill on Friday. President Trump has said he will sign it.

NORTH DAKOTA – The bill provides $14 billion to reimburse the Commodity Credit Corporation which has been used to fund the Market Facilitation Program.

It also provides $9.5 billion to support livestock, dairy and specialty crops that are being impacted due to COVID-19.

North Dakota Farmers Union says it’s a step towards the right direction, but it’s hard to predict the longevity of this virus.

“They’ll have to be some really sound management if that was enough on specific areas or not, in the areas that are going to need additional help, because I don’t believe two trillion is going to be enough if this lasts very long,” says

The House will vote on the bill on Friday. President Trump has said he will sign it.