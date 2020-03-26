Funeral Homes Are Helping Families Say Goodbye Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

The CDC and the White House have limited the amount of people that can be gathered in public.

NORTH DAKOTA – Losing a loved one is never easy, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it especially hard for some families to say goodbye.

“It’s not the way that funerals are supposed to be. Funerals are supposed to be for the living, and allow people to come and say their goodbye and have a grieving experience and share it with neighbors and loved ones,” says Craig Olson, the Licensed Funeral Director at West Funeral Home.

“The biggest adjustment for us has been, finding ways that we can still help families in a time of loss and crisis to still grieve, to still have some of those feelings and incorporate some ritual into it, while keeping the number down to ten people,” says Alex Rydell, the Licensed Funeral Director at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home.

A guidance released by the White House on March 16 suggests no public gatherings larger than 10 people until March 31.

Funeral homes are adapting to this new change by finding other alternatives to give their customers a great service even with these restrictions.

“If the families want to have a private viewing where there are just a couple of people at a time, having that time with the person’s body, we can do that. And then we’ll have a burial service that’s also private and very few people attending., under ten keeping it spread outside of the cemetery,” says Rydell.

“We’ve employed the service we’ve done for many years of being able to livestream the service and so what we do is spread people out in our chapel, make sure they’re proper social distancing and the service livestreams on to our website,” he adds.

The CDC also issued a new guidance recommending for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events with 50 people or more.