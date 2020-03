LIVE: Burgum to Hold Press Briefing Regarding Child Care

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing with the Department of Human Services to discuss guidelines for child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Burgum will be joined by Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

KVRR will be streaming the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.