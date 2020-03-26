ND Medicaid Receives Waiver Implementing Temporary Program Changes to Address COVID-19

The waiver will end when the public health emergency is terminated.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Human Services received a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services temporarily easing select Medicaid requirements to ensure resources and services are available to individuals enrolled in the program.

The waiver will streamline the enrollment process for Medicaid providers, reduce the burden on providers associated with getting prior approval for services and give nursing homes more time to meet mental health screening requirements.

Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said, “The flexibilities offered by the waiver are the first bold moves to ensure North Dakota Medicaid can meet member and provider needs quickly in this time of emergency. There is no greater priority than the health and safety of North Dakotans.”

The waiver is already in effect and will end when the public health emergency is terminated.

North Dakota was one of the first states to receive approval on the waiver. The letter of approval detailing the waiver can be read here.