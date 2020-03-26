United Way of Grand Forks is doing its part to help during these difficult times

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — They are announcing the “One Fund” which will ensure families have food, rental assistance and provide support for other COVID-19 related issues.

They are hoping to raise $100,000 for the fund.

United Way has also expanded the “Wheels for Work” program to make sure people can still get car maintenance done as well.

“Our goal is to make sure that we’re providing resources to people that can’t get help in some other non-profit or other area and if there’s other non-profits doing things that we wanna try to utilize those resources so that we cover as many people as possible,” says President and CEO David Sena.

A link to contribute and also request assistance can be found here.