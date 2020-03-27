Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder after Shooting Man

UPDATE: Forty-year-old Ellen Klaypenh was arrested for attempted murder.

Fargo Police say the victim is expected to live.

They are not releasing any other information at this time.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police are investigating an incident that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 27 Avenue South at approximately 8 p.m. for reports of an injured man in an apartment hallway.

Police located the man who appeared to have a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Two people were detained and police say all three people involved knew each other.