North Dakota Adds 15 Positive COVID-19 Tests, Total Now 83

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 at 3 p.m. – March 28 at 9 a.m. 

·        Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation 

·        Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread 

·        Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread 

·        Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact 

·        Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel 

·        Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation  

 

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

 
BY THE NUMBERS 

2892 – Total Tested (+184 individuals from yesterday) 

2809 – Negative (+169 individuals from yesterday) 

83 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday) 

16 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

15 – Recovered (+1 individuals from yesterday) 

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

 

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

