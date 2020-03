1st North Dakota COVID-19 Death is 93 Year Old Fargo Man

MAHNOMEN, MN–Roger Lehne, age 93, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Mahnomen, MN, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Fargo, ND, due to complications of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr. Lehne’s funeral will be held at Anderson Family in Mahnomen, MN.

Details on services for Mr. Lehne are pending.