North Dakota Has 98 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Four more cases of corona virus recorded overnight

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 3 p.m. – March 29 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation



BY THE NUMBERS

3453- Total Tested (+346 individuals from yesterday)

3355 – Negative (+342 individuals from yesterday)

98 – Positive (+4 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Recovered (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)