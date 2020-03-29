North Dakota Has 98 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Four more cases of corona virus recorded overnight
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 3 p.m. – March 29 at 9 a.m. 

·        Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel 

·        Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread 

·        Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation  

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

3453- Total Tested (+346 individuals from yesterday) 

3355 – Negative (+342 individuals from yesterday) 

98 – Positive (+4 individuals from yesterday) 

17 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday) 

18 – Recovered (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday) 

