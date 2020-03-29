North Dakota Has 98 COVID-19 Positive Cases
Four more cases of corona virus recorded overnight
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 3 p.m. – March 29 at 9 a.m.
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
3453- Total Tested (+346 individuals from yesterday)
3355 – Negative (+342 individuals from yesterday)
98 – Positive (+4 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
18 – Recovered (+0 individuals from yesterday)
1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)