Three Sanford Fargo Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

FARGO, ND — Sanford Fargo reports that three of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Sunday afternoon was made in a release from Doug Griffin, M.D., vice president, medical officer.

The release says:

Three Sanford Fargo physical therapists (PT) tested positive for COVID-19. They work in the hospital, two at Sanford Medical Center Fargo and one at Sanford Broadway Medical Center. They are isolating at home. We are working closely with the North Dakota Department of Health to evaluate this situation. We continue to follow CDC infection control protocols.

We are taking all necessary precautions and are contacting employees and patients who may have come into close contact with them. Seven patients are being notified they may have been exposed. One PT had symptoms at work and went home. The other was not at work when the symptoms began and has remained isolated.

The safety of our patients and employees continues to be our highest priority. This virus is incredibly contagious and healthcare workers are at high risk. There will be an increase in the number of healthcare workers becoming infected.

We remain tremendously grateful to all our healthcare workers who continue to provide exceptional care to patients during this time of great need.