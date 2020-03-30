Altru Health responds as Grand Forks County has first Coronavirus cases

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Altru Health is doing all it can to combat the Coronavirus.

Grand Forks County has its first two cases of Coronavirus. The case is under investigation to see if it’s from travel or community spread.

Altru has a Covid-19 screening hotline for people who believe they have symptoms. There’s also a sick clinic to care for people with upper respiratory issues at the Family Medicine Residency building on Hamline Street.

Altru is not worried about being low on supplies as it has received 33 pallets of PPE Monday morning.

They also have 469 tests available.

“We knew that this was coming. We’ve been prepared as much as we possibly can. We want people to prepare, but not to panic,” Grand Forks Public Health Director Deborah Swanson said.

