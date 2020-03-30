Essentia Health lays off 500 employees due to Coronavirus

Essentia Health has placed 500 non-medical employees on special administrative leave.

“These plans include redeploying our workforce to best position Essentia Health to care for patients, while responding to the significant financial impacts caused by a reduction in services due to the pandemic,” Essentia Health said in a release.

“Essentia Health is focused on keeping our staff and communities safe while addressing the challenges of this pandemic,” said David C. Herman, MD, chief executive officer at Essentia. “We are collaborating with regional partners to share resources and ensure a coordinated response in anticipation of an expected COVID-19 surge. Predictive modeling is taking place both within Essentia Health and via our partners across the states we serve. This data-informed modeling will improve our preparedness.”

Essentia says it is providing support for staff members affected by maintaining health insurance “for the near term.” They can also apply for unemployment and receive financial counseling and other counseling services.

Essentia Health employs 14,500 people in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Idaho.