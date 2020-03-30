Fargo Police Department shares bedtime story

Sgt. Jim VanLith posted a video to Facebook of him reading "Ducks Don't Wear Socks"

FARGO, N.D. — In the middle of these trying times, the Fargo Police Department is hoping to put a smile on some kids faces.

For the second time this week, an officer from the department posted a video to the FPD’s Facebook page of them reading a children’s book.

The latest to share a story was Sgt. Jim VanLith who read “Ducks Don’t Wear Socks.”

“Tonight as you go to sleep, know that the men and women of the Fargo Police Department are there for everything that goes bump in the night. Sleep well my friends,” VanLith said at the conclusion of his reading.