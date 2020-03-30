Fargo Public Schools students receive hand-written “miss you” notes in lunch meals

1,000 hand-made cards were created by a staff member's sibling

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Public Schools is now including frozen items to the free meals being provided to students during the pandemic.

That includes foods like hamburger patties, corn dogs, or cheese bread sticks.

Those with the school’s Nutrition Services Program say they see the meals as a way to engage with their students while social distancing.

One staff member’s family created a thousand hand-made cards to include with the meals.

“In addition to, you know, just kids getting fed, we have also seen it be a great social interaction for the kids. It gives them something new to do during the day. They get to see some familiar faces as they’re out picking up those meals,” says Fargo Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services Cindy Hogenson.

The thousand hand-made cards took two and a half days to make.

They included illustrations inside for the kids to color in.