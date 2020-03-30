Grand Forks Police Investigate Drug Death

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department has put out a warning about illicit drug use after a man was found dead on Monday.

Police responded to an apartment at approximately 7:15 a.m. and discovered a 24-year-old man deceased.

The initial investigation suggested a fentanyl overdose, but further investigations recovered a pill that appeared to be Xanax. Tests showed that the pill contained fentanyl.

Officers learned the man had purchased the pills from an illicit source and a number of the pills are currently unaccounted for.

The Grand Forks Police Department is urging anyone who has obtained Xanax pills from anywhere other than a pharmacy or legitimate medical source not consume them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Forks Police by calling 701-787-8000.

