LIVE: Gov. Doug Burgum Holds Press Briefing with Senators Hoeven and Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding his daily press briefing to provide COVID-19 updates in North Dakota.

Burgum will be joined by U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

They will discuss the federal response to the pandemic and the passage of the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

North Dakota has 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.