Minnesota DNR Implementing Burning Restrictions Immediately

CLAY COUNTY, Minn–The Minnesota DNR is implementing burning restrictions due to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, the DNR is placing burning restrictions in Grant, Douglas, Pope, Norman, Otter Tail, Clay, Wilkin, Stevens and Traverse Counties.

The DNR says it typically tries to give the public a couple of snow-free weeks to get burning done before implementing restrictions, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic they have been forced to implement restrictions immediately.

The restrictions will be lifted when the “green up” occurs.