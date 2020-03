Violinist delivers performance while social distancing

FARGO, N.D. -A team effort between a woman who wants to share the joy of music and a man who felt separated from his parents creates a concert that abides by social distancing.

Tim Flakoll asked Kelsey Joy Buell if she was willing to use her more than 20 years of skills to put smiles on the faces of those at Edgewood Assisted Living in Fargo.

Flakoll’s parents live at the center.