Cass County Surpasses Burleigh County for Most COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota

The NDDoH reports 32 confirmed cases in Cass County.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Cass County has officially surpassed Burleigh County for the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed an additional eight cases in Cass County on Tuesday bringing the total to 32.

Governor Doug Burgum addressed the number of cases in North Dakota and in Cass County during a press briefing on Monday.

During the briefing, Burgum said, “Testing in Cass has surpassed Burleigh and we do know that not included in these numbers is over 300 pending tests in Cass County.”

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.