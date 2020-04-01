Cass County Sees Single Largest Day Of Coronavirus Cases Tuesday With 8

The highest exposure category is community spread.

CASS COUNTY – The highest category in the state of infection rate is 30-39 year olds.

Sanford Health says they have four in patients positive for COVID-19.

Eight Sanford employees have also tested positive.

The hospital says they have also seen an increase of testing at their drive thru location.

“We averaged about 37 test per day at our drive thru testing for the first week, last week that average went up to 50, and yesterday we did 90. Which was the most we’ve done in one day,” Vice President/Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo, Dr. Doug Griffin

Sanford says the employees who have tested positive are doing well and recovering at home.