Fargo Teacher Nominated For Global Award

She Is One Of Fifty Finalists For The Award

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo teacher is getting international attention for her work with students.

Fargo South Language Arts High School teacher Leah Juelke is one of fifty finalists up for the Global Teacher Award.

The award is given out to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

She has worked on multiple projects with refugee and immigrant students including the”Journey to America” project.

Juelke is also working with journalist and teacher Jessica Lander on a new book, titled “We Are America.”

Our students are just so wanting to pick up the knowledge, they love to learn so their enthusiasm for learning and curiosity definitely fuels my passion for teaching everyday, Juelke said.