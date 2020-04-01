New Website Helps Support F-M Businesses During Difficult Time

Downtown Community Partnership has teamed up with local businesses to create a way to support small businesses in the metro.

FM strong dot com shows you which stores are still open to shop online and which restaurants are delivering.

Many local shops are struggling and may not be able to recover without the help of the community.

“Find your favorite small businesses and make sure you support them any way you can. If you’re not in a position to support them financially by ordering something through their website or order a meal from your favorite restaurant be sure that you’re liking them on Facebook or Instagram,” says Development Coordinator Lora Larson.

Visit fmstrong.com to see how you can help.