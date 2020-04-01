North Dakota FFA Awards $21,000 to Support Students Across State

Left to right: Mikayla Wolfe (Tioga), Anna Stoppleworth (Kindred), Ethan Schaffner (Napoleon), Trenton Erbele (Napoleon) and Ben Van Berkom (Des Lacs-Burlington).

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota FFA Foundation has awarded $21,000 to high school students across the state to aid in their agricultural business or projects.

A total of 21 students received a $1,000 grant through the Bakk Farm Supervised Agricultural Experience program.

The program has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to North Dakota FFA members and students since its conception.

Sponsor and Program Coordinator of the ND FFA Foundation Thomas Winders said, “After reading the applications from this year’s applicants, it’s rewarding to know our $1,000 grants are going to students who are working hard to turn their passion into a possible lifelong career. The incredible things our youth in North Dakota are doing in the field of agriculture is absolutely impressive.”

The 21 students receiving grants represent 14 different chapters and towns in North Dakota. The students show a wide range of diversity from aquaculture to equine science and crop to beef production.

The North Dakota students who received a grant include:

Trenton Erbele, Napoleon;

Kaje Gudmestad, Medina;

Kaylee Kinsey, Bowman County;

Jacob Kramer, Max;

Lara Lane, Stanley;

Karlee Sailer, Beulah;

Joseph Schaefer, Oakes;

Halle Sorenson, Stanley;

Tyler Thompson, Oakes;

Kaitlyn Bartholmy, Scranton;

Allee Boyer, Edgeley-Kulm;

Emily Carlson, Medina;

Christy Finck, Grant County;

Wyatt Kersten, Max;

Logan Lapica, Stanley;

Benjamin Lindbo, South Prairie;

Calli Mack, Medina;

Chance Manhart, Golden Valley County;

Ethan Schaffner, Napoleon;

Kaden Schauer, Hettinger; and

Caleb Woodrow, Munich.