West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke resigns to return to FBI

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke has submitted his resignation after accepting the opportunity to be reinstated as a special agent with the FBI.

Janke was appointed chief in July 2017 after a nationwide search. He implemented major initiatives that led to the city being named the safest city in North Dakota each year he was chief.

“It is a hard decision to leave such a phenomenal group of employees and an incredible city of West Fargo,” says Janke. “Just personally and looking at the longevity of my career, I thought this was the best decision for me to make personally for my career.”

Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer will be appointed interim chief before a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.