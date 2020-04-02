Concordia Names Tyler Bormann Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Former Moorhead Boys Basketball Coach heading to Alma Mater

MOORHEAD, Minn. (4/02/20)— (Concordia Atheltics) Concordia Athletic Director Rachel Bergeson announced that Tyler Bormann has been hired as the new head coach for the Cobber men’s basketball program. Bormann becomes the 12th head coach in the history of the program since men’s basketball started at Concordia in 1923.

“Tyler is very familiar with the program and Concordia athletics,” said Bergeson. “Along with his passion and energy, he also brings experience in college athletics and experience as a head coach.”

Bormann, who is a 2006 graduate of Concordia, comes to the college after spending four seasons as the head coach at Moorhead High School. Bormann led the Spuds to 20-win seasons in 2019 and 2020 which was the first time in school history the boys’ basketball team had won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons. Before his time at Moorhead, Bormann was the head coach at Breckenridge High School for four seasons where he helped lead the Cowboys to their first Minnesota State High School Tournament berth in 36 years. He was also named the Section 8AA Coach of the Year in 2015.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to take over the Concordia men’s basketball program,” Bormann commented. “It’s a program that means a lot to many and it is a program that I am really excited to come in to and, hopefully, infuse some energy in to.”

Bormann started his coaching career path in the college game. He was a graduate assistant at Augustana University (S.D.) for two seasons and then became the top assistant at Lakeland College in Wisconsin in 2008. Bormann returned to the area when he was hired as the lead assistant coach at the University of Jamestown University in the summer of 2011. He helped coach the Jimmies for one season and was then offered the head coaching position at Breckenridge.

“Tyler has been successful wherever he has coached, “Bergeson said. “Not only has he produced winning seasons in both of his head coaching jobs but he has also been a terrific mentor and educator for his student/athletes. We are extremely excited to have Tyler as the new head coach for the men’s program. I am excited to welcome him back to Concordia.”

In addition to his head coaching responsibilities, Bormann was involved in other aspects of the Moorhead educational community. He was the Work-Based Learning Coordinator at Moorhead HS since 2016 and also oversaw a comprehensive city-wide youth program that included over 350 boys from grades K-12.

“I feel that a lot of experiences that I have had, have led me to be ready for this position and ready for this opportunity, “Bormann said. “I tend to live my life with a great energy. I really want to bring a positive energy to every daily interaction. I want our student/athletes to know with a great deal of enthusiasm a lot can be accomplished.”

Bormann earned his bachelor of arts degree in Biology Education from Concordia in 2006. He went on to gain his master’s degree in Education from Augustana University (S.D.) in 200