FirstLink is there for people feeling isolated during Coronavirus outbreak

FARGO, N.D. – With an economic and social decline impacting society, FirstLink hopes that more people lean on them for support.

The FirstLink call center at 211 is known for its suicide prevention care. They are able to help their callers by connecting them with resources to help them get through their day-to-day lives.

FirstLink is pointing people towards food pantries, stimulus aid information, housing assistance, and even more relief resources.

“We’re practicing social distancing but we need to remember that we need to continue social connectiveness, you know that’s the big piece. I know a lot of people are finding creative ways to connect with others and I think it’s great all the ways people are doing it,” FirstLink Executive Director Cindy Miller said.

Miller hopes people use the current state of affairs as an opportunity to keep an eye and heart out for each other.