Schools Make Changes to Student Meal Distribution Due to Projected Weather Forecast

FARGO, N.D.–Many schools in the F-M area are having to make changes to their student meal distribution schedules due to the projected weather forecast.

Fargo Public Schools is distributing Friday’s student meals on Thursday in order to ensure the safety of staff and families.

The distribution times and locations for Fargo Public Schools can be found here.

·

West Fargo Public Schools is also distributing Friday’s student meals on Thursday. There will be no meal distribution on Friday.

Meal distribution times and locations can be found here.

·

Moorhead Public Schools’ meal distribution schedule is currently unchanged.

The distribution times and locations can be found here.

·

Grand Forks Public Schools will not be providing lunch/breakfast on Thursday. School officials say they hope to be able to provide meals on Friday.

A list of distribution times and locations can be found here.

To view Friday’s weather forecast, click here.