Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Stores Distributing Curbside Easter Packages

The Easter merchandise is limited and varies by store.

FARGO, N.D.–The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Stores are offering pre-packaged bags of Easter merchandise for families on Tuesday, April 7.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will be distributing the packages in the parking lots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Devils Lake and Dilworth locations are excluded.

The stores are limiting one package per child and a suggested donation of $5 per package.

The Easter merchandise is limited and varies by store. The packages will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch provides funding for the residential treatment and education services for at-risk children and their families in North Dakota.

For more information, call 701-388-7169 or email: t.noteboom@dakotaranch.org