Gov. Burgum shares why he hasn’t made a stay at home order

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why the state is among the 11 that do not have stay at home orders.

“We’re a low population state and a large low population state. I will every tool at my disposal as Governor to protect the lives and safety of North Dakotans, but I’m only going to use those tools if it makes sense and when it makes sense,” Burgum said.

North Dakota will start Operation Drive in Amidon and Gladstone in the southwest part of the state this weekend. People with and without symptoms can take part in the pilot program to see how asymptomatic people can spread the virus. Health officials want to figure out how to prevent them from infecting others.

Also, the State Supreme Court announces it has suspended eviction hearings.