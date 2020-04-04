COVID-19 Takes The Life of SD State Representative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron past away Friday night at 75. He had been in critical condition with COVID-19 in Avera’s intensive-care unit in Sioux Falls.

Glanzer was diagnosed last month. According to his son Tom, Bob had not traveled abroad. Bob Glanzer was in his second term in the Legislature, representing Beadle and Kingburg Counties.

Bob’s son wrote on Facebook, “tonight at 7:57 p.m. our dad, grandpa, uncle, husband and friend went to heaven.”

Majority Leader Lee Qualm called him a “true statesman.”

He becomes the fourth person in South Dakota to die from the virus. Bob Glanzer’s niece died from the virus last weekend. Mari Hofer was a third grade school teacher at James Valley Christian in Huron. She was 51.