Fargo husband and wife sewing face masks for community members, asking for volunteers

The masks are made out of cotton and are non-medical

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo husband and wife are looking for volunteers to help them make face masks for the community.

Joe Williams and Ciciley Littlewolf are part of a Native American artists group at the Plains Art Museum.

After realizing the museum has four sewing machines not being put to use, they decided to create their own non-medical face masks for people in the area.

Williams emphasizes that they’re not encouraging people to go out, but rather wanting them to be safe when leaving home for essentials.

He says you don’t have to be a sewing expert to volunteer.

“It’s been a while since I’ve actually been on a sewing machine,” says Williams. “You know, eighth grade home [economics] class or something, so I thought I better sit down. So, my wife and I, we sat down, figured out how the sewing machine worked, how to thread it up.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the CANAA – Creativity Among Native American Artists at Plains Art Museum Facebook group through this link: www.facebook.com/NativeAmericanArtsatthePlains/, or email Williams at jwilliams@plainsart.org.