Essentia Health Notifies Patients of Medication Storage Issue

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health is offering patients free revaccinations after certain vaccines and medications were stored improperly.

An issue at a former distribution partner’s medication storage location in Fargo resulted in the medications being stored at the wrong temperatures. Essentia Health says the affected vaccines and medications are not harmful to patients, but may have reduced effectiveness.

Any potentially affected medications have been removed from distribution.

Essentia Health says affected patients have been directly notified and Essentia Health is reviewing their information and taking necessary measures to address each patients’ specific situations.

Anyone who would like to consult with a healthcare professional or receive further information, visit: essentiahealth.org/medicationstrorage or call 1-833-594-0376.