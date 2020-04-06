Gov. Doug Burgum Says Math Is On His Side In Not Ordering “Stay at Home” Order

North Dakota currently has a 3.1% positive test rate making it the 3rd lowest in the country

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appreciates an online petition calling for him to issue a stay at home order.

But he says he won’t do that as long as the math is on his side.

“You know we get to listen to both sides,” said Burgum.

“We get to listen to people who think we’ve locked down too much and people who think we need to lock down more but we would invite those people that signed that petition to really dig into the numbers with us. I mean we moved early and fast on a number of restrictions that is producing this low positive rate today and we moved fast on increasing our testing.”

The state is 10th best in the country on testing per capita.

Burgum has issued an executive order saying anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and those in the household must quarantine for no less than 14 days.

Those who break the order can face a misdemeanor and a $1500 fine.

Burgum also suspended visitation to long-term care facilities including skilled nursing facilities and basic care facilities, except in cases of end-of-life or compassionate care circumstances such as medical and emotional care for patients with terminal diseases, including hospice care.