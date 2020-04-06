Overland flooding expected soon in rural Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – Rural Cass County is projecting record overland flooding within the coming days.

Major flooding is expected along the Sheyenne and Maple Rivers.

The areas that could be impacted are north of West Fargo, Hardwood and near Argusville.

Mapleton is looking to see a crest of 22.5 feet while the Harwood gauge is looking to see 91.3 feet

Experts want to make sure people take proper protective measures for their homes. They say some roads will become unaccessible within the week.

“It’s important for people to realize that though the rivers are at the lowest point today that they’ve been at for over a week or week and a half, within the next two days those rivers are going to rise three to four feet depending and then crest on Wednesday,” Cass County Engineer Jason Benson said.

If people feel they need sandbags, they can contact Cass County. Volunteers made a couple hundred thousand bags last month.