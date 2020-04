South-Shanley’s Senf Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Senf's Hat Trick Against Sheyenne Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

This week, we move on to the hockey region of the bracket. Fargo South-Shanley’s Alex Senf and his Hat Trick against Sheyenne moves on with 67 percent of the votes.

Congrats to Senf and the Bruins for moving on.